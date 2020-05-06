Gabber Eleganza & HDMIRROR chase euphoria on ‘Frozen Dopamina’

The world according to two of the scene’s most dedicated rave architects.

Gabber Eleganza and HDMIRROR make a formidable duo on their new collaborative track ‘Frozen Dopamina’, which arrives with a video capturing the world at its most euphoric.

The track is taken from The Real Life, a new collaborative release from the two producers for Berlin label Live From Earth Klub that merges Gabber Eleganza’s rave archivism with HDMIRROR’s hard dance experimentation.

The Real Life arrives on May 29 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Against The Clock – Swimful