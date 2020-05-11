Preservation joins forces with Navy Blue in ‘North Bridge’

Taken from his new album, Eastern Medicine, Western Illness.

Veteran producer and DJ Preservation draws inspiration from his experiences living in Hong Kong in ‘North Bridge’, a collaboration with Los Angeles MC Navy Blue, aka Sage Elsesser.

In the nostalgic video, directed by Preservation himself, Elsesser raps straight to camera against a backdrop of retro stock footage of Hong Kong.

“I wanted every track to be sourced only from Chinese records, which was an exciting challenge”, says Preservation of his new album, Eastern Medicine, Western Illness, which sees artists including Mach-Hommy, Roc Marciano, Your Old Droog, Ka and Quelle Chris rapping over instrumentals created while the producer was living in China.

Eastern Medicine, Western Illness arrives on May 29, via Nature Sounds Music.

