Atomic material made perceivable to the human eye via electron microscopy, computer-generated plotting and mathematical modelling.

Japanese artist Ryoichi Kurokawa allows us to observe the laws of quantum mechanics acting on microscopic material in his audiovisual installation, ad/ab Atom.

Originally shown as a seven-channel installation with quadraphonic sound, ad/ab Atom is a collaboration with the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory and converts data collected from observing material at a nano level into an audiovisual composition.

Using electron microscopy, computer-generated plotting and mathematical modelling, scientists from INL’s QuantaLab can translate this data into phenomena that can be perceived by the human eye. Kurokawa then analyses, filters and distorts this data into an artistic rendering of an atomic space in which the laws of quantum mechanics would theoretically be visible.

“The term ‘ad’ in the title means ‘to/toward’ etymologically as a prefix in words of Latin origin and ‘ab’ means ‘away from'”. he explains. “It is recombinant of neologism ‘adatom/abatom’ which means ‘to atom/from atom’, where the laws governing nature blur”.

For more information about Ryoichi Kurokawa, you can visit his website and follow him on Instagram.

Scale travels, GNRation, Braga, 2017

Artworks © RYOICHI KUROKAWA

Courtesy of GNRation

Photos by Hugo Sousa (GNRation)

Watch next: Sophie Marschner turns real-world data into a digital topography in Monolith