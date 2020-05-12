JME and Skepta keep it in the family on ‘Nang’

Taken from JME’s recent album, Grime MC.

JME takes to the streets of London in the video for his track ‘Nang’, which features his brother Skepta in the siblings’ first collaboration since ‘That’s Not Me’.

The video captures the brothers Adenuga performing the track in a variety of locations, including a busy motorway, an abandoned high-rise and an industrial warehouse.

‘Nang’ is just the latest in a series of videos for each track from Grime MC released by the BBK mainstay, following visuals for ’96 Of My Life’, ‘ISSMAD’, ‘You Watch Me’, ‘This One’, ‘You Know’ and ‘Here’.

Grime MC is out now.

