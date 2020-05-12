Standing On The Corner enlist the talents of Melvin Van Peebles for ‘Angel’

The Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song actor stars as a lonely astronaut drifting towards a black hole.

For the video to accompany their new track ‘Angel (Life and Death of the Earth in the Key of F)’, Standing on the Corner have enlisted the many talents of legendary filmmaker, actor and writer Melvin Van Peebles, perhaps best known for creating and starring in the 1971 Blaxploitation film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song.

Van Peebles stars as a lonely astronaut floating free in outer space as he drifts towards a black hole. The cosmic visual was directed by Gabriel Rodriguez-Fuller and written by Shamel Cee Mystery, aka Standing on the Corner’s very own Gio Escobar.

‘Angel (Life and Death of the Earth in the Key of F)’ was performed by the Standing on the Corner ensemble. The track is out now, with more new music to follow in 2020.

