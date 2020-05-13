Scored entirely with Moog’s newest synth, the Subharmonicon.

Suzanne Ciani and artist Scott Kiernan mount an analogue investigation into the organic nature of sound in Music As Living Matter, a short film from Moog.

The score was created entirely using the Moog Subharmonicon, a new, semi-modular, analogue polyrhythmic synthesizer. Scott Kiernan made the visuals using analogue video synthesis techniques, drawing inspiration from the illustrations and explanations found in Bob Moog’s old copy of Joseph Schillinger’s book The Mathematical Basis of the Arts.

The Subharmonicon can be played on its own, patched into itself, or patched into other Eurorack-compatible gear, such as the Mother-32 and the DFAM. For more information, head over to the Moog website.

