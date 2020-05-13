Series, FACT Stories I by I 13.05.20

Sinai: Inside the UK’s most versatile sound system

Behind the scenes of the Sheffield sound system pushing the culture forward.

Sinai is one of the UK’s most versatile sound systems. Deep Medi, Tectonic Recordings and Young Echo are some of the labels and collectives to have hosted the roaming Sheffield audio installation, which bridges the gap between traditional dub sound system culture and modern bass music.

Founded by Huw Williams, Sinai Sound System began life as part of the travelling speaker stack for legendary dub outfit Iration Steppas. Over the years, Sinai has grown in size and reputation, travelled the continent and endured a devastating flood in its hometown.

In this film, FACT travels to Sheffield to hear the story of Sinai Sound System and follows it to Bristol’s Trinity Centre as it prepares to provide the audio at the fifth birthday party for Batu’s Timedance label.

Produced and edited by Kamil Dymek
Filmed by Pawel Ptak

Music by Sinai Sound System
‘False Reeds’ by Batu and ‘IFTLOYL’ by Giant Swan courtesy of Timedance

Sinai footage courtesy of Sinai Sound System and Alexandrine Burgaud

Thanks to Trinity Centre, Bristol and Timedance

