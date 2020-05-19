Pinch shares stroboscopic visual for new single, ‘Accelerated Culture’

Taken from his first solo album in 13 years, Reality Tunnels.

Pinch, aka Bristol legend and Tectonic founder Rob Ellis, has enlisted the talents of filmmaker Max Kelan Pearce, illustrator Alex Rigg and graphic design studio Tape Echo for the stroboscopic visual for his new single, ‘Accelerated Culture’.

The track is taken from Reality Tunnels, the producer’s first solo album in 13 years, the title of which comes from American author and futurist Robert Anton Wilson’s 1983 book Prometheus Rising.

“In essence, the concept of a reality tunnel relates to an idea on how we create our own perspective”, explains Ellis, “the subjective filter that we each apply to the world around us; the things we perceive and what our consciousness deems worthy of attention, i.e. what we see and hear is entirely relative to what we do not.”

Our beliefs, values, behaviours and so on, which we create and can therefore reshape, are the product of our individual reality tunnels. Every track on the album serves as its own reality tunnel and each tells a different part of my musical story”.

The album, which features guest appearances from Emika, Trim, Killa P, Inezi and Nive & The Deer Children, sees Ellis working in diverse territory, moving from grime and jungle to trip hop and techno.

Reality Tunnels arrives on June 19 and is available to pre-order now. ‘Accelerated Culture’ is nout now.

