Watch a televised performance of Phill Niblock’s G2​,​44​+​/​x2 from the year 2000

Room40 are reissuing the interdisciplinary composition from the legendary avant-garde musician and filmmaker.

The harmonic tones of 24 separate guitar parts are married with images of Japanese fishermen on Honshu island in a televised performance of Phill Niblock’s interdisciplinary composition Guitar Too, For Four, or G2,44+/x2.

The performance was originally broadcast on Roulette TV back in 2000, and was drawn to our attention by Room40 boss Lawrence English to mark his reissue of the celebrated work, which includes performances from Rafael Toral, Kevin Drumm, Alan Licht, Thurston Moore, and Lee Ranaldo. Of the original composition Phill Niblock simply said: “You should play the music very loud. If the neighbours don’t complain, it’s probably not loud enough.”

G2,44+/x2 arrives on July 3 via Room40 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: How To Make A Track – Lyra Pramuk