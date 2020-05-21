Julianna Barwick guides us through a dream in ‘Inspirit’

Taken from her Ninja Tune debut, Healing Is A Miracle.

Julianna Barwick makes her way through a dreamlike coastal landscape in the video for her gorgeous new single, ‘Inspirit’.

The track is taken from her forthcoming album Healing Is A Miracle, her first for Ninja Tune. Recording began in spring of last year, when Barwick was inspired to create new, more personal music. “It had been so long since I had done that,” she explains, “making something for myself, just for the love of it.”

“It was emotional”, she continues, “because I was recording music that was just from the heart, that wasn’t for an ‘assignment’ or project… it brought me to tears a little.” The new album also features contributions with three longterm friends: Jónsi, Mary Lattimore and Nosaj Thing.

Healing Is A Miracle arrives on July 10 and is available to pre-order now. ‘Inspirit’ is out now.

