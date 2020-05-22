404.zero share meditative visual for new track, ‘404.3’

Taken from their Bedroom Community debut, 404.0.

404.zero, the audiovisual performance project of Russian media artists Kristina Karpysheva and Alexander Letsius, have shared another single from their forthcoming AV album, 404.0.

‘404.3’ sees the duo in a more meditative mood, pairing drones made from granular and modular synthesis with their signature shifting monochromatic visuals.

Earlier this year 404.zero premiered their AV mini-album, Black Sunday, on FACT. 404.0 arrives via Bedroom Community on June 5 and is available to pre-order now.

