Kedr Livanskiy shares video for ‘Ivan Kupala (New Day) (Иван купала)’

Kedr Livanskiy has shared a video for her track ‘Ivan Kupala (New Day) (Иван купала)’, which sees the Russian artist messing around with some skater boys in artfully tattered knitwear.

Taken from her second album, Your Need, the track marries an ecstatic breakbeat and rave-ready synths with ethereal, Russian-sung vocals from Kedr.

The album also features Gost Zvuk affiliate Flaty, who acted as a creative catalyst throughout the writing of the record. Drawing inspiration from British electronic music from the ’90s, Brazilian funk, ghetto house and trance, the album is reflection of the eclectic tastes of the Russian electronic underground.

Your Need is out now, on 2MR.

