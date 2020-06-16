Video I by I 16.06.20

Alva Noto creates the soundtrack to an imaginary film on Xerrox Vol. 4

Filmmaker Simon Mayer manipulates footage of planet earth taken from the international space station for the meditative visual.

Alva Noto returns with the fourth volume of his Xerrox series of albums. For the first single, ‘Xerrox Voyage’, Noto has enlisted the filmmaking talents of Simon Mayer.

Manipulating footage of the earth taken by NASA at the international space station, the meditative video speaks to the wider themes of the album, which Noto envisioned as the soundtrack to an imaginary film.

“I finished the album at the end of February, when the COVID-19 pandemic had still not reached the status of global health emergency”, he explains. “Fear and losses increase every day. Many of us stay isolated, in quarantine. The big engine of consumption is frozen.”

“It is certainly a good time to question all norms and reassess values. I hope that we will emerge from this crisis in a different way, with more solidarity, and the certainty that we are all on the ‘same boat’ – or as Buckminster Fuller described it, on the ‘Spaceship EARTH’.”

Xerrox Vol. 4 arrives on June 19 via NOTON and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Weirdcore trips through a chilly floral landscape in [ -0º ]

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp