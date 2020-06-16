Alva Noto creates the soundtrack to an imaginary film on Xerrox Vol. 4

Filmmaker Simon Mayer manipulates footage of planet earth taken from the international space station for the meditative visual.

Alva Noto returns with the fourth volume of his Xerrox series of albums. For the first single, ‘Xerrox Voyage’, Noto has enlisted the filmmaking talents of Simon Mayer.

Manipulating footage of the earth taken by NASA at the international space station, the meditative video speaks to the wider themes of the album, which Noto envisioned as the soundtrack to an imaginary film.

“I finished the album at the end of February, when the COVID-19 pandemic had still not reached the status of global health emergency”, he explains. “Fear and losses increase every day. Many of us stay isolated, in quarantine. The big engine of consumption is frozen.”

“It is certainly a good time to question all norms and reassess values. I hope that we will emerge from this crisis in a different way, with more solidarity, and the certainty that we are all on the ‘same boat’ – or as Buckminster Fuller described it, on the ‘Spaceship EARTH’.”

Xerrox Vol. 4 arrives on June 19 via NOTON and is available to pre-order now.

