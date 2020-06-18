Ashnikko brings Grimes along for a sci fi battle in ‘Cry’

Hyper-violent anime fight scenes and bizarre parasitic mutations from the alt-pop stars.

Ashnikko and Grimes do CGI battle in the video for their new collaboration, ‘Cry’.

Drawing on science-fiction and anime, the high velocity visual from Mike Anderson features hyper-violent fight scenes, bizarre parasitic mutations and interstellar cosmic visitations, all set to the sounds of a confrontational break-up song.

“I have wanted to work with Grimes for 100 million years and now it’s happening…a dream!”, explains Ashnikko. “She is singing with me on an angry ass song about my ex-best friend sleeping with my boyfriend…sublime!!!”

‘Cry’ is out now.

Watch next: Artist DIY – Vicky Clarke