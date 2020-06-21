Video I by I 21.06.20

Black Noi$e joins Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, BbyMutha and more on tour in ‘The Band’

Taken from his forthcoming album, Oblivion.

Black Noi$e cuts together tour footage for the DIY visual accompanying his new single, ‘The Band’. Featuring cameos from BbyMutha, Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, Na-Kel Smith and Liv.e, who also lends vocals to the track, the video gives us a glimpse at life on the road.

Not only is Black Noi$e Earl Sweatshirt’s touring DJ, the producer is the first artist to be signed to Sweatshirt’s imprint Tan Cressida. “FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW BLACK NOI$E THE PERSON: THINK GRIM FROM BILLY AND MANDY WITH A MEAN NOLLIE FLIP AND AN AFFINITY FOR LIFE IN ALL ITS FORMS”, reads the all-caps statement from the label.

“THESE POLARITIES ARE REFLECTED IN BLACK NOI$E THE MUSIC. SHADOWS AND SUNLIGHT. DETROIT ELECTRIC SOUL AND 8BIT GHOSTS AND WATERFALLS. BLACK NOI$E CONNECTS THE DOTS AND WE ARE THANKFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIENCE THIS LIFE AND HIS MUSIC.”

‘The Band’ is taken from the producer’s forthcoming album, Oblivion. The track is available to stream and download now.

