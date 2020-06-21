Patch Notes: r beny

Exploring modular synthesisers and the art of making electronic music with hardware.

r beny is the alias of Austin Cairns, a Bay Area producer who used to play in industrial post-rock bands and took up modular synthesis after become frustrated with the guitar. As he explored his instrument, he started a YouTube channel to document his journey and has released several albums under the alias.

In this video, r beny records a serene 12-minute ambient track using his Eurorack modular system, Novation Summit polysynth and Tasty Chips GR-1 granular synthesiser. You can find his music on Bandcamp and buy his latest release Seafoam & Dust, a collection of his first four LPs, via the dauw label.

Listen to an unreleased bonus track, ‘northern breath’, here.

Watch next: Patch Notes: JakoJako