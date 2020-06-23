A colourful visualisation of the legendary jazz ensemble’s first studio recording in over two decades.

Artist Chad VanGaalen explores the mystical universe of legendary jazz ensemble Sun Ra Arkestra in a technicolour animation for ‘Seductive Fantasy’.

Their first studio recording in over two decades is taken from a forthcoming album, due in early October. According to Strut Records: “The vibrations are just a little different.”

‘Seductive Fantasy’ is out now.

