FACT Archive: Remembering Sun Ra Arkestra’s Danny Ray Thompson

FACT Archive is a feature where we pick out some of our favourite videos and documentaries from the vault.

On March 13, 2020, baritone saxophonist and veteran Sun Ra Arkestra member Danny Ray Thompson passed away.

“Danny Ray Thompson has left the planet,” the group said on its website in tribute to the musician, who joined the legendary jazz ensemble in 1967 and served as its manager in the 1980s.

In a tribute to Thompson, FACT presents footage of one of his last ever performances with the Arkestra, which took place at London’s Jazz Cafe on October 22, 2019. You can listen to the two-hour show in full below.

Watch next: Zoë Mc Pherson on mangling sound and multimedia collaboration