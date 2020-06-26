Percussionist Eugene Ughetti & Robin Fox collaborate on TRANSDUCER

Taken from his new album, Agglomeration Of Measurement.

Master percussionist Eugene Ughetti marks 15 years of collaboration with a variety of Australian composers, including Liza Lim, Alex Garsden and James Rushford, with his new album Agglomeration Of Measurement.

Room40 has shared a hypnotic visual for ‘TRANSDUCER (Finale)’, a collaborative composition with Robin Fox for live electronics and an eight-channel speaker system.

“This album is a distillation of the many long-term relationships I’ve had with Australian composers”, explains Eugene Ughetti. “The music forms a body of work, spanning fifteen years, that provides a glimpse into my percussive language and a twenty-first century Australian percussion sound.”

“In Agglomeration of Measurement my artistic practice is articulated through experimental techniques exploring feedback, microtonality, micro-percussion, post instrumental practice and an investigation into broader non-musical concepts.”

Ughetti is the director of contemporary classical and percussion collective Speak Percussion, which has been responsible for over 130 commissions and premieres of new percussion works.

Agglomeration Of Measurement arrives on July 31 and is available to pre-order now.

