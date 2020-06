Glastonbury 2019: Midland at NYC Downlow

This weekend we’re reliving highlights from last year’s festival.

To celebrate Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary and mark the festival that would have been had this year’s event not been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re presenting performances recorded at last year’s event that took place as part of Block9’s lineup.

First up is Midland’s set at Block9’s legendary gay club NYC Downlow, which has been a fixture at the festival since 2007 and takes the form of an ’80s warehouse venue in the city’s Meatpacking District. You can find out the full story of Block9 by watching Fact’s new documentary, Block9: Temporary Alternative Realities.

Find Midland’s music at Bandcamp and donate to Block9’s charitable not-for-profit The Downlow Radio, which has donated over £80k to good causes in the past decade.

