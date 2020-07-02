Experimental grindcore duo Duma debut on Nyege Nyege with ‘Lionsblood’

Lord Spike Heart and Sam Karugu emerge from Nairobi’s underground metal scene with a genre-shredding new project.

Experimental grindcore duo Duma have shared a surreal video for their new track ‘Lionsblood’, taken from their forthcoming, self-titled album for Nyege Nyege Tapes.

Martin Khanja, aka Lord Spike Heart, and Sam Karugu have emerged from Nairobi’s underground metal scene with a dizzying concoction of extreme punk vocals, grindcore, thrash metal and industrial trap, all of which coalesce into a single euphoric head rush in ‘Lionsblood’.

Duma arrives on August 7 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: Patch Notes – Isabella