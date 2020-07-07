Against The Clock: Bloody Mary

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Bloody Mary has been a fixture on Berlin’s techno scene since she arrived in the city from France in 2005. In 2010 she founded her own label, Dame-Music, which has released music from artists like KiNK, Thomas P. Heckmann and Innerspace Halflife.

In the studio and on stage she makes use of classic gear such as the Roland TR-909 and TR-707 drum machines with modern equipment like the Mode Machine Xoxbox and Dave Smith Pro 2. We paid her a visit to see what kind of techno she could create in just 10 minutes.

Bloody Mary’s latest release, a collaborative EP with Cardopusher, is out now. Find the rest of the Dame-Music catalogue at Bandcamp. This year she marks Dame-Music’s 10-year anniversary with two records in September and October featuring exclusive tracks from Lady Starlight, Thomas P. Heckmann, Tin Man, Cardopusher, Schacke, DeFeKT, Tim Taylor (Pump Panel) and Bloody Mary herself.

Filmed by Frank Zerban

Watch next: Against The Clock: Cromby