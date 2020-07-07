Weekly Playlist

L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke Feat. Pink Dollaz 'Cake (UNiiQU3 Remix)'

via soundcloud.com

End Hits

Now Playing

Playlist

  • L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke Feat. Pink Dollaz
  • 'Cake (UNiiQU3 Remix)'
  • Blawan
  • 'North'
  • Viva La Void
  • 'Red Rider'
  • Oli XL
  • 'Stress Junkie'
  • E-40
  • 'Boy' (feat. P-Lo)
  • Honnda
  • ‘Maraschino Zap’
  • Carlos Giffoni
  • ‘Vain’s Face’
  • Kawaguchi Masami's New Rock Syndicate
  • 'From Now On'
  • Antemeridian
  • 'Tuesday AM'
  • Aïsha Devi
  • 'Dislocation of the Alpha'
  • Ras G & The Afrikan Space Program
  • 'The Arrival'
  • Jay Prince
  • 'In The Morning'
  • MJ Cole x Kojey Radical
  • 'Soak It Up'
  • Knightstown
  • 'Keep'
  • Will DiMaggio
  • ‘UH UH OH’

Series, Against the Clock I by I 07.07.20

Against The Clock: Bloody Mary

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Bloody Mary has been a fixture on Berlin’s techno scene since she arrived in the city from France in 2005. In 2010 she founded her own label, Dame-Music, which has released music from artists like KiNK, Thomas P. Heckmann and Innerspace Halflife.

In the studio and on stage she makes use of classic gear such as the Roland TR-909 and TR-707 drum machines with modern equipment like the Mode Machine Xoxbox and Dave Smith Pro 2. We paid her a visit to see what kind of techno she could create in just 10 minutes.

Bloody Mary’s latest release, a collaborative EP with Cardopusher, is out now. Find the rest of the Dame-Music catalogue at Bandcamp. This year she marks Dame-Music’s 10-year anniversary with two records in September and October featuring exclusive tracks from Lady Starlight, Thomas P. Heckmann, Tin Man, Cardopusher, Schacke, DeFeKT, Tim Taylor (Pump Panel) and Bloody Mary herself.

Filmed by Frank Zerban

Watch next: Against The Clock: Cromby

Tags:

Share this story

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp