Daniel Avery shares visual accompaniment for surprise album, Love + Light

Australian designer Greg Hodgson has contributed improvisational, analogue visuals for all 14 tracks from the album.

Daniel Avery has shared hypnotic visuals for every track from his recent album Love + Light, out now on Phantasy Sound.

The VHS-style visuals arrive courtesy of Australian designer Greg Hodgson, who used an array of analogue video gear and old CRT monitors to create the visual accompaniment.

Each video begins as an infinite visual feedback loop, achieved by pointing a VHS camera and an old television set tuned into a programme from the ’80s. In this way, Hodgson was able to control the effects of the processed images using his analogue set up in an improvisational and reactive way.

Love + Light is out now.

Watch next: Patch Notes – Maciek Polak