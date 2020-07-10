SOPHIE shares AV set featuring Shygirl and Cecile Believe

Laser specialist Pieterjan Ruysch provides a rave-ready light show for the high-energy set.

SOPHIE has shared 20 minutes of new material, including collaborations with Shygirl and Cecile Believe, as part of a live streamed AV set originally intended for Los Angeles’ online party HEAV3N.

Originally organised to raise money for black trans and queer femmes, the broadcast was banned on Twitch before it could start. SOPHIE has now released the performance intended for the livestream on YouTube, alongside donation links for the Black Trans Lives Matter Youth Fund, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, the NAACP and Black Cultural Archives.

