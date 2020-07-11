Nick Hook and 3ASiC have a ‘Need 4 Speed’ in their frenetic new video

Take a frantic trip around New York City.

New York producer Nick Hook takes us on a frenetic tour of the city in the video for ‘Need 4 Speed’, a collaboration with Nanjing producer 3ASiC.

The high-velocity track was made when Hook paid a visit to Shenzen, China, linking up with 3ASiC while he was there for some studio time. The accompanying video features footage captured in various locations across New York City.

‘Need 4 Speed’ is taken from Hook’s forthcoming album Return 2 Water, which will be released on his own imprint, Calm & Collect.

