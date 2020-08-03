Sam Rolfes Presents: Fact mix 769 – DJ Fuck

Sam Rolfes adopts his DJ Fuck alias for a whirlwind set of mashups, gabber and euphoric blends.

This month’s Fact Residency has focused on the work of Sam Rolfes, whose graphic design, 3D animation, motion-capture performance and digital puppetry has been showcased in collaborations with artists such as Rabit, Amnesia Scanner and Lady Gaga.

Today’s Fact mix offers a window into Rolfes’ musical mind with a bewildering set from his DJ Fuck alias, a character born when PC Music’s Danny L Harle called Rolfes in 2018 and asked if he’d like to play a turntablist nu-metal and gabber set for his Harlecore party as “DJ Fuck”.

“Initially, DJ Fuck sets were largely turntablist combinations of gabber, noise and experimental sound design with nu-metal, but lately the consistent theme has more to do with a kind of optimistic mania, and finding edge of how absurd a mashup can be before never getting asked to make a mix again,” Rolfes explains.

“One of the only things DJ Fuck has been doing, other than putting the finishing touches on a highly speculative energy drink museum show and general emotional spiraling, is playing a series of Minecraft and VR Chat sets — this mix is a combo of the most questionable segments from three of them over the last couple months.”

Expect a Three 6 Mafia x S280F noise mashup, Dorian Electra gabber combo and a distorted Charli XCX mashup that “strains acceptability” as well as music from Ben Aqua, Container, Kilbourne, Nazar, Kai Whiston and many more.

“Oftentimes DJ Fuck sets will have fully fleshed out skits with voice actors,” Rolfes says. “This time, the track combos and beat chopping are the focus, and the narrative is that DJ Fuck is sleepy.”

Rolfes’ Fact Residency has been documenting Team Rolfes’ performance practice over a series of eye-popping videos – catch up on everything here.

Tracklist:



DJ FUCK INTRO SKIT

Human Traffic – ‘Safe Words’

Rich Brian – ‘Amen’ (Roxas Flip)

Charli XCX – ‘Paradise’ (DJ Fuck mashup)

DeadFader – ‘The Fuck You Mixtape’

Nero’s Day At Disneyland – ‘Stretched Linen Over Contorted Bodies’

LEDEF – ‘Pu$$y Demand$’ ft. Wherm

Rumbling Cork Screw – ‘Otto Con Schirach’

JACKIE EXTREME – ‘INTERNATIONAL DREAM’

PASSENGER OF SHIT – ‘STAPLE TAPE WORMS ON MY PENIS’

Kilbourne – ‘NJ Terror’

Ashnikko – ‘STUPID’ (DJ Fuck Mashup)

Dorian Electra – ‘Mr To You’ (DJ Fuck Mashup)

Ben Aqua – ‘Meow D L’

Gupi & Fraxiom – ‘Thos Moser (Booon! Booon! Flip)’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Cash Shit ft. Da Baby’ (Severine remix)

Kai Whiston – ‘KW SAMPLE PACK VOL.1 PREVIEW’

Flanch – ‘graace’ ft. Devin Dabney

Dicksoak – ‘Hot Bill’

Nazar – ‘Retaliation’

DJIPE & The Purge – ‘Reset’

Toxic Lipstick – ‘Slip Slop Slap’

Seven Orbits – ‘Submechanophobia’ ft. TSVI

KFC Murder Chicks – ‘Greed Zone’

Five Star Hotel – ‘Hell Girlz Reunited’

Three 6 Mafia/Josey Scott – ‘Mosh Pit’ (DJ Fuck Mashup)

0011668 & S280F – ‘TENDRE AEL’

CONTAINER – ‘VENTILATOR’

Black Dresses – ‘Express Yourself’ (TTTLLLRRR Remix)

Daedelus – ‘Datura’

FROMTHEHEART (feat. Yung Skrrt, Lunamatic & underscores) – ‘MIDWESTEMO2’

REALICIDE – ‘I’M NOT A FUCKING DJ!’

DJ FUCK OUTRO SKIT

