Against The Clock: Ahadu

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Abel and Dave are two members of Ahadu, an Ethiopian production trio (rounded out by US-based Naol) that makes beats influenced by dancehall, reggae, hip-hop and the sounds of their home country. In this episode, we visit their Addis Ababa studio where they make a track centred around a sample of a traditional Ethiopian flute known as a washint.

Find Ahadu on SoundCloud, Spotify, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Filmed by Mia Zur-Szpiro

