Patch Notes: Merlin Ettore

Drum kit meets modular synth.

Merlin Ettore is a Berlin-based musician whose practice combines the acoustic with the electronic. Both a drummer and a keen modular synthesist (who also performs under the alias Sorcery), Ettore regularly films his live jams from a striking overhead viewpoint.

In this episode of Patch Notes, Ettore films an exclusive set for Fact that makes full use of his impressive setup, which includes drum kit and Eurorack modular system with a Winter Modular Eloquencer sequencer, as well as a host of Bastl Instruments tools including the Dark Matter module and Thyme digital tape machine.

Find Ettore on Instagram and SoundCloud.

Watch next: Patch Notes: 404.zero