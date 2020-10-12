Fact Mixes I by I 12.10.20

Fact mix 779: Severin Glance

South London’s Severin Glance reshapes the context of some his favourite tracks on this week’s Fact mix.

Severin Glance has always had a fascination with what makes songs tick. When he was younger, he spent time in Florida, where he heard Jeezy’s ‘All We Do’ playing out from a huge car soundsystem: “It was so blown out all I could hear was the bass and vocal sample playing,” he says. “It sounded so different – it changed the way I looked at songs.”

Now based in South London, Severin Glance first came to attention with his own club edits and bootlegs, and his debut solo EP will soon be arriving as the first release on Endgame’s Precious Metals, an extension of the NTS Radio show of the same name. Titled Caveat, the EP explores underground London club sounds by way of dancehall, trap and shoegaze.

Severin Glance uses his Fact mix as an opportunity to examine some of his favourite tracks from different perspectives. “This mix consists of songs that I think have distinctive takes on production and I wanted to play on that by seeing how many parts of a song I was able to isolate to reshape its context and framework,” he says.

Severin Glance’s Caveat EP is released on Precious Metals on October 16 – find it at Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

Severin Glance – Untitled 
DJ Erik JP, Two Maloka – ‘Assombração Dos Bailes’
DJ Guiga, MCs Rd, Trapy – ‘Pode Vir Piranha Joga A Xota Nos Maloka’
Dj Pikeno Mpc & Dj Léo Da 17 – ‘Sequencia Das Ritmadas’
Zensat – ‘Estraladinha Feita No Surtokkkkkkk’
Britney Spears – ‘Toxic’ (Flying Buff X Segga Megabaile Flip) 
MC GW, Morena, Danny e Saci (DJ Nattan) ft. Alan Walker – ‘Mega Faded’
Lil Keed – ‘Smack On God’ Ft. Brandy 
DJ Heroin – ‘Hesperus’ 
Severin Glance – Untitled  
Martin Phipps – ‘Blue & Coulson ‘ 
TyFontaine – ‘txt’ feat. 10k.caash  
Hayden Kolb – ‘@ MEH Remix’
Crystallmess – ‘Gentle Battle’ 
Severin Glance – ‘Threshold Ex’ 
Hans Zimmer, Junkie XL – ‘General Zod’ 
Abracadabra – ‘On Deck’ 
Rupert Gregson-Williams & Lorne Balfe – ‘Your Majesty’ 
Pop Smoke – ‘Welcome To The Party’ 
Underworld – ‘Born Slippy (Nuxx)’ 
Chavo – ‘American Deli’ ft. Coi Leray 
Calboy & Fivio Foreign – ‘Rounds’ 
Severin Glance – ‘Untitled’
Severin Glance – ‘Untitled’ 
Cashmere Cat – ‘Quit’ ft Ariana Grande (Severin Glance Edit) 

