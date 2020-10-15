Experimental hardware techno from Nene H.

Nene H is a Turkish-born producer and DJ whose high octane techno has been released on labels including SPFDJ’s Intrepid Skin and Bedouin Records. Last month, she appeared alongside Poly Chain as the first release on Standard Deviation, the new label from Kyiv’s club ∄.

On this week’s episode of Patch Notes, Nene H performs with her hardware-based setup, which includes Elektron’s Analog Four and Analog Rytm, and a Eurorack modular system and OTO Biscuit effects unit.

Standard Deviation 001 is available now from Bandcamp.

