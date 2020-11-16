Series, Music Videos I by I 16.11.20

Blackhaine pens an opus to inner city environments with ‘Blackpool’

RawTape provides a striking visual shot on a tower in Manchester.

Choreographer, filmmaker and MC Blackhaine has teamed up with rising producer Rainy Miller for a new EP, Armour.

Pairing an uncompromising flow with elegant, atmospheric drill productions, the duo have collaborated on five tracks that together constitute “an opus to inner city environment, long nights, heavy mornings and lost months.”

RawTape provides a striking monochromatic visual for the first track to be released from the project, ‘Blackpool’, which was recorded during a time of upheaval and unrest for Blackhaine. “The early start of 2019 I was working at one of the train stations in Manchester”, he explains, “drinking heavily and not sleeping/having attacks due to the pharmaceutical drugs I was taking.”

“The project came about originally over the first lockdown”, says producer Rainy Miller. “Me and Tom have been speaking about working together for a long time, we both used to talk about the music we was making about 10 years ago when we went to the same college.”

‘Blackpool’ is out now. Armour arrives on November 27 via Rainy Miller’s new label, Fixed Abode. For more information about Blackhaine and his work you can follow him on Instagram.

Watch next: No_4mat captures the spirit of nature in ‘heaven is real’

Tags:

Share this story

More from Series

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp