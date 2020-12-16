A surprise, self-released, solo debut from the musician, composer and producer.

Mica Levi has shared two videos for tracks taken from their self-released, solo debut Ruff Dog, the first album released under their own name. As the album title might suggest, ‘Wings’ and ‘Pain’ see Levi taking on cacophonous shoegaze and raucous punk styles in two thrillingly rough and raw recordings.

Of the release, Levi says: “a lot of pixels later there was a huge surge in frequency and some tiny clouds of knowledge burst into rain during the dress rehearsal for the collection of a lost wav file. in this moment the other clouds parted and a ray of sunshine shone onto input 1 and 2 on the audio interface – the screen brightness dimmed and instead there was a long 6 hour recording session split into 2 days in which they quit smoking and decided to live in the song. after the break the words might rhyme or come out dusty. everlasting they left the phone call.”

The record spans 11 tracks, one of which is titled: ‘A plain clothed Jimi Hendrix drives me to Newcastle. For some reason the trip will take 3 days and he is going to do it for £150. He drives really smoothly and only listens to one album which is by someone with Joy in their name. Joy’s music is covers of classic rock songs but with all the edge smoothed off. We arrive in Brazil and I impress someone because I say obrigado. The same person asks me to find them an intern. I don’t think I can but I try. I am nervous in the girls changing room and play trap songs loud off my phone.’

Ruff Dog is out now.

Watch next: NONOTAK on turning their love of illustration and architecture into audio-visual art