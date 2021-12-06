Mixes I by I 06.12.21

Fact Mix 837: Gracie T

A dip into the sounds of the South Asian underground from Daytimers member Gracie T.

Gracie T is a Sheffield-based DJ and member of Daytimers, a collective of selectors and producers of South Asian heritage whose aim is to showcase the talents of their community on their own terms. Since launching in late 2020, Daytimers has quickly become a vital force in the UK scene, self-releasing several compilations of South Asian club sounds and establishing itself with nights at clubs such as London’s Fabric and Manchester’s SOUP.

As Gracie T explains in a recent interview, the invitation to join Daytimers came at a time when she was looking to connect with her culture through music. “Because I’m mixed race, my dad only has a few family members in the UK. I grew up in a really small town in the North East, and I never really had that deep connection to my culture in the first place. We were the only brown family in the village, so I never really grew up around a community.”

“Meeting up with Daytimers and playing their shows and listening to all the amazing music that people make within the collective has been a way for me to discover my own identity in a way that I maybe didn’t really understand before. I’ve been trying to connect my brownness with my love for music that I’ve been doing since I was a kid.”

2021 has been a breakthrough year for Gracie T. As well as a memorable B2B Boiler Room appearance with Chandé back in August, the DJ is one of this year’s residents at Sheffield’s Hope Works. Together with Kitsta and Shannon From Admin, she also runs The Beatriarchy, a platform that aims to provide a safe space for underrepresented artists to share and discuss music.

Gracie T’s Fact Mix combines tracks from fellow Daytimers artists and South Asian producers from across the globe, as well as music from kindred spirits such as RP Boo, LCY and Anz. “This mix dips its toes into the Asian Underground revival, championing underrepresented artists, with dubs and new releases from the hottest talent from Bristol’s Grove to Brooklyn’s Ayesha,” Gracie T says. “Experience a journey through more genres than you can count, carefully selected and blended.”

Follow Gracie T on Instagram and SoundCloud. You can also find Daytimers on Instagram, SoundCloud and Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

Alka Yagnik & Ila Arun – ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ (MadStarBase Remix)
MAIELI – ‘It’s Over Bae’ (Florentino Remix)
RYKT – ‘Thousands’ (DJ Tool)
M.I.A – ‘Swords’
TSVI – ‘Jinn’
Grove – ‘SKIN2SKIN’
Ayesha – ‘Ancestral Roller’
Poirier ft. Warrior Queen – ‘Bang Bang’
Lava Dome – ‘Rhyolite’ (Architect Remix)
kLAP – ‘SOW’
Ape Drums ft. Vybz Kartel – ‘Worl’ Boss’
Desi Sub Culture – ‘Con Man’
Rishi Romero – ‘Bateria’ (Rishi Moombahton Mix)
Daddy Yankee – ‘Gasolina’ (Darama Dub)
Rishi Rich ft. Jay Sean & Juggy D – ‘Push It Up’ [Bhangraton Remix)
Scratchclart X Tribal Brothers & DJ Polo – ‘Pear Drops’
Daytimers – ‘Jatti’ (4×4 Refix)
Ahadadream – ‘Dhol’
4B ft. Bunji Garlin – ‘Carnival’
LCY – ‘Hackney Pigeon’
Kitsta – ‘Wait Up’
Yourboykiran, Chandé & Provhat – ‘Pani Puri Parrots’
Dismantle – ‘Spun’
Diessa – ‘Toumba Remix’
Casement – ‘TERENAINA’
King Monday – ‘Choco Dub’
QWIRK – ‘Shotta’ (Desi Vocal Dub)
Ayesha – ‘Varanasi’
Darama – ‘Blue Frog’
Captain Fuse – ‘Where My Desi Ar (Haath Upar)’
Rude Kid – ‘Brain Freeze’
Phatworld – ‘Sheffield Sound’
Zha – ‘Spice’
Skepta – ‘Asian Girl’ (King Monday Flip)
MadStarBase – ‘Sukhbir’
DJ Pantha – ‘Candy Shop’
Anz – ‘Last Before Lights’
Martin Solveig – ‘Hello’
Yourboykiran – ‘Futurism’
Krithi – ‘Respite’
RP Boo – ‘The King’
Kwengface – ‘Tour De Opp Block’ (Sterlo Flip)
GoodMostlyBad – ‘ID’
Iyer – ‘Men Not Too Shy’ (Cartel Madras Edit)
Team GB & Scartip – ‘Release the Pressure’
Jayhaan – ‘Vat Lavli (Malhari)’ (Desi Jersey Club Remix)
Iyer – ‘Joy & Suffering’
Panjabi MC – ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’ (Yourboykiran’s No Lightbulbs Just Fingerguns Remix)
Slinki – ‘Clash Me’
Tee – ‘Blackburn Belligerent’
Dulha – ‘Ex-Fusion’
DJ Soyboi – ‘91160’
Sente – ‘Coupe (Let It Drop)’ [Diessa’s 160 Graceline Refix]
Bastiengoat – ‘Meant To Be’
Samurai Breaks – ‘Non Stop Body Shop’
Alex Gaudino – ‘Destination Calabria’ (Iyer Rework)
Itoa – ‘Top Deck VIP’
Daytimers – ‘Tere Dar Par Sanam’ (King Monday’s Crying in the Club Refix)
Somatic – ‘Fighting Fear’
Daytimers – ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ (Provhat’s Anti Chill Pill Mix)
Yazzus – ‘All Your Love (Ode 2 Hudmo)’

