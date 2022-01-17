Fact Mix 842: Fiyahdred

An epic, two-hour journey through the wide variety of music that has informed the south London producer, artist and DJ’s sound over the years.

Last year the artist formerly known as Bamz exploded onto Hyperdub under a new moniker and with an omnivorous, explosive sound. Following two essential tracks for Future Bounce and a killer collaboration with Scratchclart with The Classix 2, the south London producer, artist and DJ now known as Fiyahdred shared the irresistible Anyway, five shapeshifting, smoked-out tunes splicing the swing and swagger of UK funky with elements of amapiano, dancehall and hip hop. That project’s title track, ‘Anyway (Do It)’, was amongst our very favourites from last year, a high-sprung, low-swung and sultry ode to smoke that cements the producer as one to keep a close eye on in 2022.

For their Fact mix, Fiyahdred spins us on an epic, two-hour journey through the expanse of sounds that have informed their production over the years. “This mix is my way of showing gratitude to all the wonderful music that has shaped me and how I listen to and create music,” they explain. “Tunes that have been shared with me by my family, friends and all the amazing beings I have met throughout my musical journey.”

They bounce between classic tracks and fresh sounds, from dancehall interpolations, drum machine disco and sultry amapiano to feverish deep house, seismic gqom and ecstatic zouk, all via “the bounciest selections, bodacious basslines and fiyah blends.” In short, it’s an absolute joy from start to finish, a bolt of blazing energy we’re doing our best to bring with us into 2022.

You can find Fiyahdred on Bandcamp, Soundcloud, Mixcloud, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Youtube. Anyway is out now.

Tracklist:

Lady Saw – ‘ Hice It Up

Gotan Project – ‘Arrabal –

Sean Paul – ‘Can You Do the Work’ [Feat. Ce’Cile]

Alewya – ‘Sweating’

Nessa Preppy x Travis World – ‘Issa Snack (Do This Riddim)’

Abidoza & Major League DJz – ‘Jolene (Amapiano Remix)’ [Feat. Benji Flow]

Musa Keys – ‘Vula Mlomo’ [Feat. Sir Trill & Nobantu Vilakazi]

Sha Sha – ‘Sing It Back’ [Feat. DJ Maphorisa & Kabza De Small]

UNLIMITED SOUL & DBN Gogo – ‘Awoa’

Patrice Rushen – ‘To Each His Own’

Fiyahdred – ‘Bottle Riddim’

Gwen Guthrie – ‘Outside In the Rain’

Peggy Gou – ‘ Gou Talk’

Patrice Rushen – ‘Forget Me Nots’

Karen Nyame KG – ‘Koko’ [Feat. Mista Silva]

Can’t Lose – ‘Can’t Lose’

Fiyahdred – ‘Anyway (Do It)’

Scratcha DVA & :3lON – ‘ Flex’

Ikonika – ‘No Way’

DJ Mellowbone SA & DJ SUPA D – ‘Chifta (Original Mix)’

Bucie – ‘Amadoda (Blackcoffee Remix)’

Clara Hill & Vikter Duplaix – ‘Paper Chase’

Quentin Harris – ‘Travelling’ [Feat. Cordell McClary]

Aleksandir – ‘I Used To Dream’ (Ikonika Remix)

Kedr Livanskiy – ‘Sky Kisses (На танцполе)’

Ralf GUM – ‘Complicated (Raw Artistic Soul Main Mix)’

River Ocean – ‘Love & Happiness (Yemaya y Ochun)’ (12 ý Club Mix) [Feat. India]

Culoe De Song – ‘The Bright Forest’

Da Capo – ‘Umbovukazi’

Scherzo Africa & Zintle – ‘Yours To Command’ (BiG R Remix)

DJ Tira & Bubzin – ‘Won’t Let Go’ [Feat. Musa]

DJ Sdokov – ‘World On Fire’

Precision Productions & Kerwin Du Bois – ‘Bacchanalist (Antilles Riddim)’

Bucie Nqwiliso – Your Kiss’ [Feat. AT Sikhosana]

Dennis Ferrer – ‘ How Do I Let Go’

Vanco & Afro Warriors – ‘Dancer’ [Feat. Charlene Lai]

Omagoqa – ‘Gqom 808’

Bunji Garlin – ‘Differentology (Ready for the Road)’

Wookie – ‘Back Up, Back Up, Back Up’

Dennis Ferre – ‘ Destination’

Zebra Katz – ‘Ima Read’ [Feat. Njena Reddd Foxxx]

Hardhouse Banton – ‘ Colonel’

Gordon Edge – ‘Set Your Body Free (Original Mix)’

DJ Gregory – ‘Attend 1’

Nathan Haines – ‘ Squire For Hire (Capricorn Mix)’

Bucie – ‘Get Over It’

Hardsoul – ‘Self Religion (Believe In Me)’ (Hardsoul Reconstruction) [Feat. Fierce Ruling Diva]

Zafé Chō – ‘Tikitak Tikitak’

Listen next: Fact Mix 841 – Yung Singh