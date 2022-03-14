Series I by I 14.03.22

Fact Mix 850: FUMU

FUMU dedicates his whiplash-inducing Fact mix to “those living with inattentiveness and hyperactivity,” tracing the global response to the east African singeli movement.

Over the last four years FUMU (Fuck Up Move Up) has emerged as one of the deadliest operators within Andrew Lyster‘s YOUTH enclave, releasing a steady drip of killer productions, shooting frazzled noise and power electronics through radioactive dancehall and rabid house to create some of the most confrontational yet irresistible dance music of recent memory. Across Sinuate, Skinned and Almost, Never, Nearly Where?, FUMU zeros in on a jagged and visceral sound that, much like the work of his Return To Zero comrades Turinn and Sockethead, is aimed squarely at your entrails.

FUMU dedicates his whiplash-inducing Fact mix to “those living with inattentiveness and hyperactivity.” Fitting, then, that the artist has chosen the frenetic, BPM shredding intensity of the east African singeli movement as his focus, though, in reliably restless fashion, he doesn’t stop at the pioneering nodes of Kampala, Uganda and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Tracing the global response to the singeli explosion, FUMU tracks down sounds inspired by the hardcore, electronic take on Zanzibar’s taarab music bubbling away across six continents and 20 cities, including, but not limited to, Amsterdam, London, Warsaw, Shibuya City, Leipzig, Lima, Toluca, Celaya, Buenos Aires, Sapporo, Hokkaido, Glasgow, Lisbon, Philadelphia, Shanghai, Manchester and Medellín.

Surging between half-time and double-time, tracks from singeli pioneer Jay Mitta spark up against 19-year-old singeli innovator DJ Travella, Polish sound artist Maciej Maciągowski rushes headlong into xinagyu’s Japanese singeli variations, London producer MOEGLI paves the way for a Lisbon, London and Philadelphia link up by way of Shanghai in Estoc’s searing ‘Car Crash Trauma’ take on DJ Narciso & Endgame’s ‘Internacional’. Sapporo-based, “Big Elephant Electric music band” VERBXIABRIXO lurches into gorge music legend Indus Bonze, while unreleased tracks from audiovisual artist djb, Sacrilejio Records head Parzubanil and Manchester’s BFTT provide a glimpse at where this sound might be going next.

“I feel that Nyege is the catalyst for a new era of electronic music,” says FUMU. “I really hope I managed to show that in the mix. Also, the ups and downs of attention disorders are nicely displayed with the half time / double time aspect.” You can find FUMU on Instagram, SoundCloud and at the YOUTH Bandcamp. His new album, Enter The Anima, is coming soon on YOUTH.

Tracklist:

djb – ‘Heida’ (Unreleased)
Errorsmith – ‘Jam For Sisso’ [Feat. Jay Mitta]
MOEGLI – ‘Belligerence’
DJ Narciso & Endgame – ‘Internacional’ (Estoc Car Crash Trauma Remix) 
Maciej Maciągowski – ‘DUŻO KOPRU’
xinagyu –  ‘Hiji No Biribri’
<1979> – ‘Overload’
Parzubanil – ‘Sal Y Perre’ (Unreleased)
Abssys – ‘Cosculluela VS Bulma’
Jay Mitta – ‘Mwakidimba’
El Chico Callado – ‘3 a.m’
NAJIB – ‘Facet وجوه’
Oblinof – ‘Nan/=*shs-12’ (DJ Hristos Remix)
VERBXIABRIXO – ‘SIDE A’
Indus Bonze – ‘極悪坊主’ (Gokuaku Bozu)
TRSSX – ‘Pragmatic Body’
DJ Travella – ‘Crazy Beat Music Umeme 2’
STMBL – ‘You Turned Me Into Water’ (TRSSX Remix)
Hyph11E – ‘Escapism’ (Skyshaker & Lenchanter edition)
BFTT – ‘Keeplies’ (Unreleased)
Lekky – ‘Rave Slime’
Verraco – ‘NRG Remains’ (Chevel Remix)

Listen next: Fact Mix 849 – Abena

Tags:

More from Mixes

More from Series

Latest

Latest



		
	





    Share
    Tweet





    
    
    









    

    




         






	

		

			
						

				

					
Privacy Preference Center

					
				

			

			

				
			

			

				

					
    
						
    • 
																			
  • 
								
      
									
      • 								
    
							
    • 
											

					
				

				

					

						

							
Consent Management

						

						

							
The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:



- basic site functions

- ensuring secure, safe transactions

- secure account login

- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences

- remembering privacy and security settings

- analyzing site traffic and usage

- personalized search, content, and recommendations

- helping us understand the audience

- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties



Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

																								

										

											
Privacy Policy

																							Required
												
																					

										

											You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.
										

									

																					

					

																

							

								
Required Cookies & Technologies

							

							

								
Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		Required
												
																					

										

											gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Site Customisation

							

							

								
Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:



- remember your login, general, and regional preferences

- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers



Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											wp-settings-*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Personalised Advertising

							

							

								
These technologies are used for things like:



- personalised ads

- to limit how many times you see an ad

- to understand usage via Google Analytics

- to understand how you got to our web properties

- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads



We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp