Fact Mix 855: Gramrcy

An ode to blog house from one of Berlin’s most unpredictable DJs and producers.

Since his debut in 2015 on Ancient Monarchy with a pair of chunky club tracks drawing on the sounds of ’90s rave and dub techno, Gramrcy has pushed his style forward with a steady stream of innovative twists on classic dance music templates. From the heads-down dubstep-inspired sound of 2018’s ‘Settlement’ to collaborating with De Grandi in 2021 on the hi-fidelity club banger ‘Sea in Air’, Gramrcy’s musical twists and turns have been thrillingly unpredictable.

Gramrcy is also one half of the Peach Discs label alongside his longtime friend Shanti Celeste, who he shared a studio with in Bristol until moving to Berlin in 2016. Together with Alex Golesworthy and Daisy Moon, they continue to run the roving Housework party, which splits its time between Bristol and Berlin. Gramrcy is also part of the team behind Berlin’s excellent Refuge Worldwide radio station, where he holds down a monthly residency.

Gramrcy’s latest EP arrived this month on Hot Concept, with two tracks that reflect the fluid approach to genre that has become his hallmark, whether he’s producing music or playing it in the club. His Fact Mix is proof of his fearless nature as a selector, as he takes inspiration from what is (for some) one of dance music’s most unfashionable eras.

“Recorded live in the Refuge Worldwide studio, this one’s a bit of an ode to blog house – my first dance music love,” Gramrcy says. “The mix is built from some of my favourite tracks from that chaotic era that still hold up today (because honestly a lot of it doesn’t), alongside new and unreleased productions I feel share that same wild and loose energy I’ve always loved. Fun at all costs!”

Tracklist:



Blawan – Gosk

Galtier – XX-101 (Process)

Kamohelo – SO

JCow – Groove Ryder

dj_2button – War Ain’t Over

Anatolian Weapons – Chant Three

Gunilla – Fu Bu

Ozel AB – Series Parallel

Metronomy – Radio Ladio (Radioclit Swedish Remix)

M.I.A – Bucky Done Gun (Instrumental – SH Edit)

Round Table Knights – Belly Dance (Mowgli Remix)

EDM – OXO Acid

Piezo – Unto

Upsammy – Vacate Or Annihilate

Brodinski – Bad Runner [Mental Groove]

???

Dan HaberNam – High Pass Rambo

Jan Driver – Rat Alert

Martyn – Bauplan

Sunareht – Hyul

