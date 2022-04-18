Mixes I by I 18.04.22

Fact Mix 855: Gramrcy

Photo by: Frank Fieber

An ode to blog house from one of Berlin’s most unpredictable DJs and producers.

Since his debut in 2015 on Ancient Monarchy with a pair of chunky club tracks drawing on the sounds of ’90s rave and dub techno, Gramrcy has pushed his style forward with a steady stream of innovative twists on classic dance music templates. From the heads-down dubstep-inspired sound of 2018’s ‘Settlement’ to collaborating with De Grandi in 2021 on the hi-fidelity club banger ‘Sea in Air’, Gramrcy’s musical twists and turns have been thrillingly unpredictable.

Gramrcy is also one half of the Peach Discs label alongside his longtime friend Shanti Celeste, who he shared a studio with in Bristol until moving to Berlin in 2016. Together with Alex Golesworthy and Daisy Moon, they continue to run the roving Housework party, which splits its time between Bristol and Berlin. Gramrcy is also part of the team behind Berlin’s excellent Refuge Worldwide radio station, where he holds down a monthly residency.

Gramrcy’s latest EP arrived this month on Hot Concept, with two tracks that reflect the fluid approach to genre that has become his hallmark, whether he’s producing music or playing it in the club. His Fact Mix is proof of his fearless nature as a selector, as he takes inspiration from what is (for some) one of dance music’s most unfashionable eras.

“Recorded live in the Refuge Worldwide studio, this one’s a bit of an ode to blog house – my first dance music love,” Gramrcy says. “The mix is built from some of my favourite tracks from that chaotic era that still hold up today (because honestly a lot of it doesn’t), alongside new and unreleased productions I feel share that same wild and loose energy I’ve always loved. Fun at all costs!”

Follow Gramrcy on Instagram and SoundCloud.

Tracklist:

Blawan – Gosk
Galtier – XX-101 (Process)
Kamohelo – SO
JCow – Groove Ryder
dj_2button – War Ain’t Over
Anatolian Weapons – Chant Three
Gunilla – Fu Bu
Ozel AB – Series Parallel
Metronomy – Radio Ladio (Radioclit Swedish Remix)
M.I.A – Bucky Done Gun (Instrumental – SH Edit)
Round Table Knights – Belly Dance (Mowgli Remix)
EDM – OXO Acid
Piezo – Unto
Upsammy – Vacate Or Annihilate
Brodinski – Bad Runner [Mental Groove]
???
Dan HaberNam – High Pass Rambo
Jan Driver – Rat Alert
Martyn – Bauplan
Sunareht – Hyul

Listen next: Fact Mix 854: Authentically Plastic

Tags:

More from Mixes

Latest

Latest



		
	





    Share
    Tweet





    
    
    









    

    




         






	

		

			
						

				

					
Privacy Preference Center

					
				

			

			

				
			

			

				

					
    
						
    • 
																			
  • 
								
      
									
      • 								
    
							
    • 
											

					
				

				

					

						

							
Consent Management

						

						

							
The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:



- basic site functions

- ensuring secure, safe transactions

- secure account login

- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences

- remembering privacy and security settings

- analyzing site traffic and usage

- personalized search, content, and recommendations

- helping us understand the audience

- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties



Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

																								

										

											
Privacy Policy

																							Required
												
																					

										

											You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.
										

									

																					

					

																

							

								
Required Cookies & Technologies

							

							

								
Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		Required
												
																					

										

											gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Site Customisation

							

							

								
Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:



- remember your login, general, and regional preferences

- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers



Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											wp-settings-*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Personalised Advertising

							

							

								
These technologies are used for things like:



- personalised ads

- to limit how many times you see an ad

- to understand usage via Google Analytics

- to understand how you got to our web properties

- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads



We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp