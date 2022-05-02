Mixes I by I 02.05.22

Fact Mix 857: Sarra Wild

A euphoric trip through jungle, R&B edits and Lebanese pop from one of Glasgow’s most vital DJs.

“I’m not good at recording mixes,” Sarra Wild says at the start of their Fact Mix. ”I prefer being in front of a crowd.” Although recording a mix at home may not be the Glasgow DJ’s preferred setting, this thrilling hour-long set nevertheless pulses with the energy and love of the rave that has turned Wild into one of Scotland’s most exciting DJs.

Since Wild began their music career as a club promoter, they have sought to champion marginalised communities through their bookings and DJ practice, an ethos that considers everything from the venues they perform in to the sounds they play and produce. Wild is also a co-founder of OH141, a music and arts platform that launched to prioritise the experience of womxn, people of colour and the LGBTQ+ community in Glasgow.

Outside of DJing, Wild is a sound designer and producer who has been featured at galleries and festivals including the V&A Dundee and Flourish by artist Camara Taylor, presented at Glasgow International and The Gallow Gate. Wild has also acted as a mentor and curator through the Rising Residency programme initiated by OH141 and Jupiter Artland.

On their Fact Mix however, Wild channels 2am rave euphoria, starting on a blissful wave with Iceboy Violet’s ‘White in the Violet in the Hotel (RMR)’ and travelling through jungle, techno, R&B edits from Ploy and pop from Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram via tracks from Anunaku & DJ Plead, AceMo and S-Type. “I didn’t edit shit so what you’re hearing is basically me stepping up in front of the decks and doing what I need to do with a bottle of red wine,” Wild says.

You can follow Wild on Instagram and SoundCloud. Wild will also play the next TTT party at London’s Venue MOT alongside Will Bankhead, PLO Man, Covco and Ron Morelli – buy tickets here.

Tracklist:

Iceboy Violet – ‘White in the Violet in the Hotel (RMR)’
Special Request – ‘Pull Up’ (Tim Reaper Remix)
Proc Fiskal – Dvus – the last a – pope fish scale deja mix
Dillinja – ‘You’
OSSX – ‘Big Yawn’
3Phaz – ‘Exploit’ 
Blu Cantrell – ‘Breathe’ (Ploy Edit)
Anunaku & DJ Plead  – ‘Clap Clap’
J-Zbel – ‘Nem de Porc’ (Bee’s Edit)
Nancy Ajram – ‘Ya Tabtab Wa Dallaa’
Khia – ‘My Neck, My Back’ (Ploy Edit)
K Wata – ‘What Do You Want?’
AceMo – ‘Freak Out (Ignore All)’
S-Type – ‘Be Where You Are’

