Mixes I by I 13.06.22

Fact Mix 863: ELLES

A celebration of summer for hedonistic ravers from naive affiliate and Rinse FM resident ELLES.

Since her first release in 2016, London-based DJ, producer and Rinse FM resident ELLES has delivered emotional rave vibes across the world through her music, sets and radio shows. The capital’s queer party scene and warehouse raves proved to be formational in the evolution of an eclectic style that draws on house, post-punk, UKG, ambient and pop music.

ELLES has been closely affiliated with Lisbon’s naive label since the start of her production career, a relationship that grew out of a close friendship with the imprint’s founder, Violet. Since 2019, ELLES has released two solo EPs on naive and its naivety sub-label, a number of collaborations with Violet and, in May 2022, her debut album, A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Life.

Largely written during the pandemic when clubs were closed, A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Life follows a conceptual arc that tells the story of a night out, acting as a personal love letter to the tapestry of people, spaces and experiences that make up the club scene. To mark the album’s release, ELLES delivers a Fact Mix that both reflects the reflective tone of the LP and celebrates the first full summer of freedom since 2019.

“To celebrate a well-earned hot girl summer for us all, this one’s for the ravers – hedonistic warehouse shakers with some softer elements peppered in for good measure,” ELLES says. “Includes ones from super talented mates like J.Aria who has a gift for bangers drenched in emotion and soulfulness, and BLEID who’s naive fam and an incred producer, also FAFF and Angel D’Lite who never fail as producers or DJs. We open with Trim’s brooding self-love anthem, there’s a visit from Tinashe in the middle – an artist whose mixtapes inspired some of my very first productions-  and we close with Afterglo off my new album with a spectrum of high octane bumpers along the way <3” 

Follow ELLES on Instagram and SoundCloud. A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Life is available now on Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

Trimbal – ‘Confidence Boost (Harmonimix)’
FAFF – ‘Course Poursuite’
Groovy D – ReezyBiz
Amaliah – Speedy G
DJ Q – All That I Could
Lisene – Moral Panic
NSDOS – Mount Lico Dream – NSDOS [Nehza Recs]
Tinashe – ‘Ecstasy’
Bored Lord – ‘Get Loose’
Dillinja – ‘My Love is True’ (Capone Remix)
Cryptobitch – ‘DDoNK CrySyS’
Spokesman – ‘Acid Creak’ (Pierre’s Reconstruction Mix)
DJ これからの緊急災害 – ‘FUCK THE PA1N AWAY’
SASHA THEFT – ‘affection143’
Angel D’Lite – ‘Werk My Body’
Stones Taro – ‘Extasy’
BLIED – ‘Forever Lame’
J.Aria – ‘NO WORDS’
Bliss inc. – ‘Radiant Reality’
Iceboy Violet  x Emily Glass – ‘Are U Connected’
Dog And Fox – ‘Who Gets The Cows?’
ELLES – ‘Afterglo’

