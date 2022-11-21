Fact Mix 884: TAAHLIAH

Modern rave music from one of Scotland’s most exciting new club producers.

In 2021, Glasgow-born and based producer and DJ TAAHLIAH made an impact with the release of her debut EP, Angelica, a deeply personal collection of tracks that explored her identity as a trans, working class person that grew up in the small Scottish town of Kilmarnock. The seven-track release showcased her irresistible combination of hard dance and pop influences, a sound that reflects Scotland’s legacy of rave and hardcore, influenced in part by the similarly adventurous pop of artists such as SOPHIE and Purity Ring.

TAAHLIAH’s DJ style is just as fearless as her productions. Rarely dipping below 140BPM, her sets are a celebration of modern rave music, blending happy hardcore edits of commercial pop tracks with fast paced music from her contemporaries. TAAHLIAH’s Fact Mix is off the wall in the best possible way, combining reworks of David Guetta, Azaelia Banks and Rosalía with the blog house revival from Doss, a piano house remix of SOPHIE’s ‘Infatuation’ and host of frenetic club cuts from ÅMRTÜM, Dialog, Himera and TAAHLIAH herself.

“The definition of play… with a drive for kinetic energy,” is how TAAHLIAH describes the mix. “The prioritisation of movement and glamour, during a time when there’s a lack of sunlight.”

Follow TAAHLIAH on Instagram and SoundCloud, and find her music on Bandcamp. Her latest single, ‘Fuck It’, made in collaboration with Loraine James is available to buy and stream now.

Next year, TAAHLIAH will be playing two exciting live shows: a collaboration with the London Contemporary Orchestra at London’s Southbank Centre on 1 Feb, 2023, and her new live show The Ultimate Angels, at Glasgow’s SWG3 on Feb 18, 2023.

Tracklist:



Skin on Skin — ‘For Tha Shot’

Mikey Barreneche & Z A K — ‘Shots Fired’

Forbid & Coppa — ‘Pose Position’

ROSALIA — ‘CUUUUuuuuuute’ (TIDEWARP TREATMENT)

MK — ’17’ (Bleu Clair Edit)

David Guetta — ‘Titanium’ (ft. SIA) (PZZS Flip)

Darren After — ‘Pretend (Edit)’

Sam Smith & Kim Petras — ‘Unholy’ (Disclosure Remix) [Kim’s Verse]

Moksi – ‘So Fly ft Lil Debbie’ (Mikey Barreneche Bootleg)

Ayesha Erotica – ‘SexyBack x Rockstar x Taboo’ (AARONON Mashup)

Azealia Banks — ‘ATM JAM’ (The Oddword Remix)

Doss — ‘Look feat. Rye Rye’ (All Night Mix)

SOPHIE — ‘Infatuation’ (Lichtbogen Dreamin’ Remix)

ÅMRTÜM – ‘ACAB’

TAAHLIAH — ‘Bodies’ (feat. Luca Eck)

Azealia Banks — ‘New Bottega’

Dialog – ‘Muthafucca’

Himera – ‘You Make It Look So Easy (Lucky)’ [feat. Petal Supply]

Materia — ‘Kids’ (UHD Remix)

Manni Dee — ‘Pillow Princess’ (TAAHLIAH Remix)

