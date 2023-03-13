Fact Mix: OSSX

OSSX charge through a mix with the kind of unstoppable momentum that makes it physically and emotionally impossible to leave the dance floor.

OSSX do not fuck about. The East Coast dream team of Equiss, Lektor Scopes and Elise waste no time in plunging us head first into 90 minutes of unadulterated, peak time pressure. “This would be typically how we would play stepping up to the decks,” the trio assure us, “we wanted to capture our regular club set energy.” While this might be just another day at the office for these three, make no mistake that this is OSSX at the height of their powers, a set with the kind of unstoppable momentum that makes it physically and emotionally impossible to leave the dance floor.

This is a masterclass in keeping bodies moving, a deft journey through techno variations from across the globe, joining the dots between Japan, Europe, the UK, New York and LA, woven seamlessly into the trio’s unparalleled celebration of American dance music, finding the through line between NYC breakbeat, Jersey club heat, riotous Philly club edits, filthy Florida breaks and Miami juke. They even find time to unleash a handful of their own solo productions, unreleased OSSX cuts and an irresistible ‘Dare’ rework.

Yet it’s with their focus on UK styles that OSSX are really flexing here, moving flawlessly through an immaculate selection of UKG, lurching bassline, ferocious jungle and G-force-inducing speed garage, showing particular love to Bristol duo Disaffected, who come out swinging on three separate occasions. Invoking the spirit of oldskool hardcore in a breathless sprint to the finish, OSSX kiss off with a Styles P classic, the perfect note on which to join the rest of the party.

You can find OSSX on Bandcamp. Elise, Equiss and Lektor Scopes are on Instagram.

Tracklist:

DJ Shufflemaster – ‘Fourthinter’

1morning – ‘Flow’

Huey Mnemonic – ‘As Above So Below’

D-Base – ‘Love Is Deeper’

Disaffected – ‘Now We Will Commence’

Lektor Scopes – ‘Touch It’

SP:MC – ‘Big Request’

Tah – ‘Talk Tuff’

OSSX – ‘Dare Edit’

DJ Sega – ‘Stand Out’ (DJ Sega Remix)

Nienna – ‘Around Here’

Abe & Ayo C – ‘4 The Big Gurlz’

Green Velvet – ‘Shake And Pop Instrumental’

DJ K Shiz – ‘Hands On Your Knees’ (Arch In Ya Back)

Sticktalk – ‘U Right Now Shut Up’

Soul Mass Transit System – ‘Wine’

Chontane – ‘After Images’

Alarico – ‘Boya’

Deniro – ‘MPC Tracks A2’

Point Reyes – ‘Icy Acid’

Kanyon – ‘Conga Mix’

1morning & The Sixth Sense – ‘Untitled’

OSSX – ‘????’

Skeptic – ‘Vots Dub’

Tessela – ‘Rub’

OSSX – ‘Queso & Bones’

Near Dark – ‘Vile Child’

Disaffected – ‘Offie Scran’

Tre Oh Fie – ‘Sit On It’

OSSX – ‘Make Nice’

Duburban – ‘Heartbeat’

Lost – ‘Elevate’

Radicall – ‘In The Air’

Coco Bryce & Breaka – ‘Want U’

Disaffected – ‘Kiwi Passion Fruit Guava’

Moresounds – ‘Warcloth (Amen Fi Coleco)’

Styles P – ‘Good Times (I Get High)’

