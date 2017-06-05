Donald Glover hints next Childish Gambino album could be his last

The ‘Redbone’ star also dedicated a track to his new son Legend during his Governors Ball set.

Childish Gambino performed at NYC’s Governors Ball festival over the weekend, during which he hinted that his next album could be his last.

The US star, aka actor Donald Glover, performed tracks from his recent album Awaken, My Love!, closing out the show with crowd-pleaser ‘Redbone’. Before heading off stage, Glover said: “I’ll see you for the last Gambino album”, as Complex reports. Watch the track and announcement below.

Glover dedicated another Awaken, My Love! track, ‘Baby Boy’, to “everybody in this crowd” and his young son Legend. Glover had previously kept information about his new son private.

Away from music, the Atlanta actor is expected to return to the hit FX show for a second season next year, while he also has starring roles in The Lion King remake, Spiderman: Homecoming and the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo standalone movie where he is slated to play Lando Calrissian.

Elsewhere during the annual Governors Ball festival, Lorde played her new Melodrama single ‘Perfect Places’ live for the first time, while Chance The Rapper and Kehlani also performed.

