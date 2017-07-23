Watch the incredible new trailer for Stranger Things season 2

Packed full of scares and nostalgia.

The trailer for season 2 of Stranger Things has arrived.

“It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived,” reads the blurb.

Featuring Dragon’s Lair, Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ and plenty of other ‘80s touchstones, the Halloween-inspired clip – which premiered at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 22) – hints that there is serious trouble ahead for Will, while also ushering in the long-expected return of Eleven. Watch it below. The new season premieres on Neflix on October 27.

Last year, Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein of S U R V I V E released two volumes of the show’s synth-powered soundtrack. In March, Dixon revealed their plans for the forthcoming volume. “Things are going to be a bit darker and weirder,” he teased. “I think they are going to spend a little more time in the Upside Down this season.”

Dive into the FACT mix by S U R V I V E while you wait for the new season to drop.

