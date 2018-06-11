From Peggy Gou to A$AP Rocky: Parklife 2018 in photos

By , Jun 11 2018

Photography: Luis Munoz

Up north is where it’s at. 

This weekend we packed our bags and headed off to Manchester for another edition of the city’s long-running Parklife Festival, where we teamed up with The Black Madonna’s We Still Believe party to present a stage packed with some of the best DJs (and most enthusiastic ravers) around.

The action kicked off in the afternoon with HAAi, Aussie house don Mall Grab and Honey Dijon, while Jackmaster, Peggy Gou, Motor City Drum Ensemble eased us into the evening before an epic closing set from The Black Madonna herself.

FACT’s Luis Muñoz was there to catch all the action as it unfolded, including A$AP Rocky’s headline slot on The Valley stage – check out his pictures below.

HAAi

Honey Dijon

Mall Grab

Motor City Drum Ensamble

Peggy Gou

Jackmaster and Virgil Abloh

The Black Madonna, Virgil Abloh and Peggy Gou

The Black Madonna

A$AP Rocky

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

The Black Madonna announces We Still Believe street party in East London

Jun 1 2018

The Black Madonna announces We Still Believe street party in...
Panorama’s lineup is proof mainstream festivals can get electronic music right

Feb 1 2018

Panorama's lineup proves mainstream festivals can get it right

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy