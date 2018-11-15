Lotic, Jlin and Yves Tumor confirmed for Rewire festival 2019

The Netherlands festival has revealed its first wave of acts for 2019.

Rewire festival, which takes place in The Hague from March 29 to 31, 2019, has revealed the first wave of acts for its ninth edition.

Lotic, Jlin and Yves Tumor are amongst the artists confirmed to perform at the Netherlands festival. They will join ambient icons Tim Hecker, William Basinski and Lawrence English, dancefloor-focused acts such as Giant Swan and Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones, as well as FACT favourites Kelly Moran, Ipek Gorgun and Lafawndah.

Tickets to Rewire 2019 are available now – with early bird passes available until November 16 and reduced tickets from November 12 to February 1, 2019. Head to the Rewire website for more details. Check out a full list of confirmed acts below.

Rewire festival 2019 confirmed acts

Andrea Belfi & Valerio Tricoli

Astrid Sonne presents Cycles of Lost and Found

Bamba Pana & Makaveli

CURL

Diamanda Dramm

Eli Keszler

Flohio

Gazelle Twin presents Pastoral

Giant Swan

Haron

Henry Vega & Jan-Willem Troost

Ipek Gorgun

Jessica Sligter presents Polycrisis:yes!

Jlin & Company Wayne McGregor present Autobiography Edits

John Bence

Kampire

Kelly Moran

Kit Downes & Ensemble Klang

Lafawndah

Lotic: ‘Endless Power’

Low

Mohammad Reza Mortazavi

Nicolás Jaar

Otim Alpha

Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones

Tashi Wada Group

Tim Hecker

William Basinski & Lawrence English

YEK: Mohammad Reza Mortazavi & Burnt Friedman

Yves Tumor

