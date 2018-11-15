Lotic, Jlin and Yves Tumor confirmed for Rewire festival 2019

The Netherlands festival has revealed its first wave of acts for 2019.
Rewire festival, which takes place in The Hague from March 29 to 31, 2019, has revealed the first wave of acts for its ninth edition.
Lotic, Jlin and Yves Tumor are amongst the artists confirmed to perform at the Netherlands festival. They will join ambient icons Tim Hecker, William Basinski and Lawrence English, dancefloor-focused acts such as Giant Swan and Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones, as well as FACT favourites Kelly Moran, Ipek Gorgun and Lafawndah.
Tickets to Rewire 2019 are available now – with early bird passes available until November 16 and reduced tickets from November 12 to February 1, 2019. Head to the Rewire website for more details. Check out a full list of confirmed acts below.
Rewire festival 2019 confirmed acts
Andrea Belfi & Valerio Tricoli
Astrid Sonne presents Cycles of Lost and Found
Bamba Pana & Makaveli
CURL
Diamanda Dramm
Eli Keszler
Flohio
Gazelle Twin presents Pastoral
Giant Swan
Haron
Henry Vega & Jan-Willem Troost
Ipek Gorgun
Jessica Sligter presents Polycrisis:yes!
Jlin & Company Wayne McGregor present Autobiography Edits
John Bence
Kampire
Kelly Moran
Kit Downes & Ensemble Klang
Lafawndah
Lotic: ‘Endless Power’
Low
Mohammad Reza Mortazavi
Nicolás Jaar
Otim Alpha
Sinjin Hawke & Zora Jones
Tashi Wada Group
Tim Hecker
William Basinski & Lawrence English
YEK: Mohammad Reza Mortazavi & Burnt Friedman
Yves Tumor
