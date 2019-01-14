FACT mix 688: Steve Hauschildt

Producer Steve Hauschildt assembles a diverse mix of IDM, jazz, funk, folk and early electronics.

Back in the mid-2000s, the musical landscape was quite different from how it is today – in the underground, CDRs and cassettes ruled supreme. And while there was a dense crowd of ragtag American acts spilling their anxiety in editions of 30, a few distinct acts stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Cleveland’s Emeralds were among the most prominent outfits of the era, and helped re-ignite interest in synthesizer music with their hypnotic Klaus Schulze and Tangerine Dream-influenced drones. Established in 2005 by John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt and Mark McGuire, the trio released a now-legendary catalogue of albums, EPs and splits before bringing the project to an abrupt close in 2013.

Since then, Steve Hauschidlt has been working alone, melting Emeralds’ blissful synth meditations into new forms, bringing in influence from IDM, dub techno, dream pop and R&B. In 2016, he released Strands, one of FACT’s top releases of that year, and last year followed it up with Dissolvi on the Ghostly imprint.

Hauschildt’s most high-profile release to date, Dissolvi contained dreamy collaborations with vocalists GABI and Julianna Barwick and dipped further into pop territory. On his FACT mix, he manages to explore his musical history almost completely, drifting from pensive IDM (Gescom, Brothomstates) to vintage electronics (Roland Kayn, Kraftwerk), hazy pop (Cocteau Twins), sizzling R&B (Prince, Janet Jackson) and whatever else is in the listening pile.

Tracklist:

Francis Dhomont – ‘Les Enchantements De L’Imagination’

Interior – ‘Park’

Gilius Van Bergeijk – ‘Pro Juventute’

V.D.B. Joel – ‘Dead End’

Gescom – ‘Cicada’

Brothomstates – ‘Loose Fit’

The Tallis Scholars – ‘Palestrina – Missa Papae Marcelli – Kyrie’

Jon Appleton & Don Cherry – ‘BOA’

Proem – ‘Invisible For All’

Kraftwerk – ‘Sex Object (demo)’

Prince – ‘Do Yourself A Favor (demo)’

Erdaf Emlyn – ‘Ar Lan y Môr’

Richard Burmer – ‘Under Shaded Water’

Bochum Welt – ‘Chicago’

Mr. Projectile – ‘Love Here’

Takagi Masakatsu – ‘Eau’

Cocteau Twins – ‘Pink Orange Red (Acoustic Version)’

Guy Reibel – ‘On Eût Dit Des Coups D’Ailes – IV’

Mika Vainio – ‘Huone 11’ [Room 11]

Janet Jackson – ‘Put Your Hands On’ (unreleased)

Roland Kayn – ‘Formantes 1’

Patty Waters – ‘Moon, Don’t Come Up Tonight’

The Free Design – ‘Love Does Not Die’

The Gap Band – ‘I Want A Real Love’

Judee Sill – ‘Lady-O (Live in London)’

B.E.F. feat. Glenn Gregory – ‘Perfect Day’

