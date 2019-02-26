FACT mix 693 – Bambounou

French producer and DJ Bambounou traverses the wyrd bass outerzone on this week’s FACT mix.

Since 2010, Jéremy Guindo-Zegiestowski has been dissolving house and techno’s core sounds into an alchemical blend of bass, groove and funk that’s elevated him to cult status. He’s had releases on Teki Latex’s Sound Pellegrino, Modeselektor’s 50WEAPONS, Don’t DJ’s Disk and has been touring constantly, building up a DJ resume that’s as impressive as his Discogs page.

While Bambounou has developed a quite particular sound – a sizzling, dancefloor-heavy fusion of bass, techno, house and electro – he’s never remained static, slipping around genres and moving in-between templates instinctively. His latest release, Whities 021, emerged last week on the Whities imprint and is a great example of his skill: lead track ‘Temple’ is a unique slice of abstract club music, fusing chiming bells with a rolling rhythm that connects threads from Bristol, Paris, Berlin and beyond.

Guindo-Zegiestowski’s FACT mix is aimed squarely at the rave – a rapid-fire collision of tweaked kicks, wobbling bass and just the right amount of space. If you’re looking for more groove in your club constructions, Bambounou’s got you covered.

