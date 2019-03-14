FACT mix 696: Fiedel

Veteran producer and Berghain resident Fiedel turns in a peak time FACT mix.

Born and raised in East Germany, Michael Fiedler didn’t initially have easy access to the innovative electronic music emerging from West Germany and the rest of the world in the 1970s and 1980s. He would have to tune into West German radio, where he began to hear the techno, hip-hop and house music that piqued his interest as a teenager.

Later on, when the Berlin Wall was pulled down in 1989, Fiedel made the pilgrimage to legendary German record store Hard Wax and joined a small but rapidly-growing community of dance music fans in the city. In 1994, he moved to West Berlin and then in 1998, began working for Hard Wax officially.

It was in the mid 1990s when Fiedel met Erik Wiegand, aka Errorsmith, and the duo began working under the moniker MMM, releasing a run of 12″s that challenged the then-malleable techno formula and still stand out today. Fiedel has also released a run of solo 12″s on his own label, Fiedelone, and a number of releases on techno institution Ostgut-Ton.

His FACT mix is a collection of bass-heavy, dancefloor belters and shows quickly why he’s such an in-demand DJ. A resident at Berghain, Fiedel knows impulsively what works, just make sure you have a subwoofer handy.

Tracklist:

01. Double Dutch – ‘Pulso’

02. Bambooman – ‘Ricochet’

03. Emvee – ‘Groove On’

04. Strange Attractor – ‘Gyroscope’

05. Hooverian Blur – ‘Energy Energy’

06. Mickey Pearce – ‘I Am’

07. Yak – ‘Don Greno’

08. Africanism – ‘Don’t You Go Away (Dub)’

09. 2000 And One – ‘Funk That’

10. A Made Up Sound – ‘Endgame’

11. Four Tet – ‘Kool FM (Champion Remix)’

12. Errorsmith – ‘Lightspeed’

13. Bruce – ‘What’

14. Pangaea – ‘You Know What’s Up’

15. Forrest Drive West – ‘Un’

16. Kowton & Parris – ‘Deep Concentration (Parris Mix)’

17. Falty DL – ‘Small Room (Fake Smiling Faces)’

