FACT mix 698: Violet

Lisbon’s Violet offers a picture of one of the world’s most exciting club scenes.

Inês Coutinho, aka Violet, is a central figure in Lisbon’s globally-notorious club scene. In recent years, the city has swelled in popularity, becoming a tech and tourism hub and supporting an innovative spread of local DJs and producers.

Coutinho was brought up in Lisbon and returned a few years ago, after spending time in London. She was instrumental in linking together her city’s underground dance scene, co-founding Rádio Quântica, promoting shows at Lux Frágil and running the acclaimed naive label, as well as releasing her own productions on a slew of respected dance imprints.

But it’s important to realize that Coutinho has managed all this completely on her own terms. By supporting Lisbon’s queer scene and co-running the influential mina parties, Coutinho has used her influence to guide the narrative and elevate those who didn’t have a voice only a few years ago. “Parties are about building community,” she told Dazed last year.

Violet’s FACT mix is a selection of her own productions and tracks from the naive and naivety imprints, highlighting work from close family members like Eris Drew, Photonz and Illana Bryne. It’s a deep, relentlessly enjoyable selection that should remind you why we all still spend countless hours in dark, sweaty rooms – it’s about togetherness.

Violet is performing at this year’s Rewire Festival in The Hague alongside FACT favorites like Kampire, Laurel Halo, LAFAWNDAH and others. The festival is taking place this year between March 29-31 and tickets are available from the Rewire site.

Tracklist:

Luar Domatrix – ‘Una Lira’ [naivety]

Violet – ‘We Had Visions’ [One Eyed Jacks]

Violet – ‘Sensations’ [One Eyed Jacks]

Odete – ‘Runaway As A House’ [naivety]

Ilana Bryne – ‘Mmm Mmm Mmm’ [naive]

Overland – ‘Trance Dream’ [forthcoming naive]

Violet – ‘Psyche (hi perc mix)’ [forthcoming naive]

Photonz – ‘Emerald City’ [forthcoming naive]

Luar Domatrix – ‘Lance’ [naivety]

Violet – ‘Trill’ [One Eyed Jacks]

Eris Drew – ‘Hold Me’ (Synth-a-pella) [naive]

Ilana Bryne – ‘Dub Box Medicine’ [naive]

Almaty – ‘Sonic Signature’ [forthcoming naive]

Violet x BLEID – ‘Toxic’ [naive]

Almaty – ‘Gennaro’ (Photonz Remix) [naive]

Violet – ‘RavingL8’ [forthcoming naive]

Violet – ‘Gold Chain’ [One Eyed Jacks]

