Flying Lotus announces Flamagra pop-up at Phonica

To mark the release of his recent album Flamagra, Flying Lotus will host a pop-up shop and free show in London tomorrow (Friday, June 14).

The pop-up will take place at Phonica and features exclusive merchandise, records, a photobooth and in-store DJ performances. The first 100 customers will receive a wristband for the free show at The Social in the evening. Limited tickets will be available on the door, with the option to donate £5 to the Save The Social campaign.

Flamagra is out now.

