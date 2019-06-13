Flying Lotus announces Flamagra pop-up at Phonica

Flamagra

Photograph by: Tim Saccenti

He will also perform at a free party at iconic London venue The Social.

To mark the release of his recent album Flamagra, Flying Lotus will host a pop-up shop and free show in London tomorrow (Friday, June 14).

The pop-up will take place at Phonica and features exclusive merchandise, records, a photobooth and in-store DJ performances. The first 100 customers will receive a wristband for the free show at The Social in the evening. Limited tickets will be available on the door, with the option to donate £5 to the Save The Social campaign.

Flamagra is out now.

