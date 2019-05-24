Listen to Flying Lotus’s first album in five years, Flamagra

Featuring David Lynch, Solange, Tierra Whack and many, many more.

Flying Lotus’s first album in five years is here.

Flamagra boasts an impressive 27 tracks and features Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Little Dragon, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, David Lynch, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Toro y Moi and Solange.

The album’s release follows the release of the David Lynch-featuring single ‘Fire Is Coming’. Watch the bonkers video, directed by Salad Fingers creator David Firth and starring Lynch, below.

