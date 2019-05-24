Listen to Flying Lotus’s first album in five years, Flamagra

By , May 24 2019
Flamagra

Photograph by: Renata Raksha

Featuring David Lynch, Solange, Tierra Whack and many, many more.

Flying Lotus’s first album in five years is here.

Flamagra boasts an impressive 27 tracks and features Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, Little Dragon, Tierra Whack, Denzel Curry, David Lynch, Shabazz Palaces, Thundercat, Toro y Moi and Solange.

The album’s release follows the release of the David Lynch-featuring single ‘Fire Is Coming’. Watch the bonkers video, directed by Salad Fingers creator David Firth and starring Lynch, below.

Read next: All Play and No Work – How Moby’s bestselling album damaged electronic music

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Twin Peaks: Limited Event Series soundtrack gets vinyl release

May 9 2019

Twin Peaks: Limited Event Series soundtrack gets vinyl release
Flying Lotus announces new album Flamagra featuring Solange and David Lynch

Apr 18 2019

Flying Lotus announces new album Flamagra ft Solange and David...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+